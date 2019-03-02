The Sarasota Ballet’s Program 6, “Poetry and Liberty,” features the Season’s most anticipated ballet, Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Apparitions,” and the return of George Balanchine’s patriotic tribute to the United States, “Stars and Stripes.”
The program also acts as the final homage in The Sarasota Ballet’s Season of Tributes, celebrating Dame Margot Fonteyn’s Centennial with the revival of “Apparitions,” created by Ashton in 1936. For these performances the ballet will be joined again by guest artist Marcelo Gomes, in the role of The Poet in “Apparitions,” a role originally created on Robert Helpmann. The company also will be accompanied by the Sarasota Orchestra under the baton of American Ballet Theatre Music Director Ormsby Wilkins.
The process to return Ashton’s “Apparitions” to the stage for the first time in more than 30 years was a labor of love for Director Iain Webb and the company. For the past two years the company has worked with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Sir Frederick Ashton’s nephew Anthony Russell-Roberts, choreologist Grant Coyle, and head of the Birmingham Royal Ballet’s scenic presentation Doug Nicholson. Together, with remnants of the production from the 1987 revival, The Sarasota Ballet has painstakingly reconstructed all of Cecil Beaton’s exquisitely designed scenery and costumes.
“Reviving ‘Apparitions” is not only the highlight of the season for me, but also one of the most important revivals that The Sarasota Ballet has undertaken,” Webb said. “I first saw the ballet through the grainy footage of the ballroom scene when it was performed by Dame Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev at Sir Fred’s 70th Birthday Gala. There was no question that this was a masterpiece and an incredible example of Ashton’s choreography at its finest, resplendent with his signature musicality, use of the body, fast footwork, and dramatic flair. I felt very strongly that The Sarasota Ballet, together with Grant Coyle’s expertise, needed to awaken this important work of art before it was lost to future generations.”
Choreographed in 1936, “Apparitions” helped to strengthen Ashton’s claim to be taken seriously in his early choreographic years and helped define his future relationship with Fonteyn, his muse. It also cemented his presence as a choreographer in view of the scale and complexity of the ballet, a feat more ambitious than anything he had attempted until then. Not seen since its 1987 performance in London, “Apparitions” opens and closes in the poet’s study, before he enters a ballroom moving through the eloquently disposed dancers in an opiate-inspired trance, futilely pursuing the unattainable “L’Amour Supreme.”
The ensuing scene becomes a macabre nightmare before the poet kills himself in despair and is borne away in a cortege led by the girl of his morbid dreams.
Balanchine’s “Stars and Stripes” is his vibrant and patriotic tribute to the United States of America. This pièce d’occasion evokes Fourth of July parades. It was created as a salute to the choreographer’s adoptive country. The work is divided into five campaigns and set to musical marches by American composer John Philip Sousa. The ballet includes baton twirling and military marching.
Appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as Prima Ballerina Assoluta of The Royal Ballet, Fonteyn’s distinguished career made her a household name the world over.
“Margot was an awe-inspiring dancer and a very special and beautiful person,” said Margaret Barbieri, assistant director of The Sarasota Ballet. “I was so privileged to have spent time with her during my career at The Royal Ballet.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 8 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 9.
Individual tickets for “Poetry” and “Liberty,” starting at $30, are on sale now at: SarasotaBallet.org or by calling 941-359-0099.
The direct website link for the performance is: www.sarasotaballet.org/events/poetry-and-liberty.
