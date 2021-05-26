SARASOTA — The Great Performing Series of Sarasota County Association has been lined up for 2022.
It includes world-renowned orchestras, solo artists and a chamber ensemble, according to a news release — with it highlighting the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with cellist Alisa Weilerstein; the Russian National Orchestra along with pianist Emanuel Ax, among others, it said.
It runs Jan. 20-March 15.
The events include:
• Detroit Symphony Orchestra with Alisa Weilerstein, cellist at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Van Wezel, Sarasota.
• Emanuel Ax, pianist, performing all-Choplin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Van Wezel, Sarasota.
• Russian National Orchestra with Alexander Malofeev at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Van Wezel, Sarasota.
• Benjamin Beilman, violinist, and Yekwon Sunwoo, pianist at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Riverview Performing Arts Center.
• The Takács Quartet with Joyce Yang, pianist at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Riverview Performing Arts Center.
For more information, visit www.scasarasota.org.
