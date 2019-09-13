SARASOTA — Since 1938, the Sarasota Concert Association has worked to bringthe world’s finest classical musicians to Sarasota with its Great Performers Series.
In addition to that series, the organization offers a free Music Matinee Series.
This long-running community outreach program features accomplished regional musicians who perform an array of musical styles including classical and jazz. The series is coordinated by Gail Berenson and Mike Brooks, both SCA board members who view this series as an important forum to showcase outstanding regional artists.
“As a new member of the Sarasota Concert Association’s board, I was delighted to be invited to co-chair our Music Matinee Series with Gail Berenson,” Brooks said. “Our region is blessed with an abundance of exciting musicians – some of them already seasoned performers, others showing great promise in the earlier stages of their careers.”
The 2019-20 Music Matinees noontime concert season features Francisca Mendoza, violin, and Aza Torshkoeva, piano (Dec. 11); Russell Andrade, tenor, and Lee Dougherty Ross, piano (Jan. 22); Harry Miedema and The Blue Heron Sextet (Feb. 11); Sarasota Opera Studio Artists (March 18); and Angela Galestro, flute, and Jonathan Smith, guitar (April 15).
All Music Matinees performances are free and at noon at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Seating is open; no reservations accepted. For more information about Music Matinees, email Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Brooks at mpbrks@gmail.com.
For more information about SCA, visit scasarasota.org.
