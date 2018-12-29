Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) celebrates its 74th season with a roster of world-renowned classical artists and ensembles.
SCA’s 2019 Great Performers Series season, which runs January through April, features the piano duo Anderson & Roe (Jan. 14); the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (Jan. 24); the Czech National Symphony Orchestra with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard (Feb. 11); Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Jeremy Denk, piano (Feb. 21); the Pavel Haas Quartet (March 15); and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, with Fabio Bidini, piano (April 3).
Five of the concerts are at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 North Tamiami Trail Sarasota, and one concert is at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. For more information and to purchase season subscriptions, visit: SCASarasota.org.
SCA is hosting a preview event Monday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m., at Geldbart Auditorium in Selby Library, 1331 1st St, Sarasota.
John Goodman, a SCA board member, music educator and lecturer, will preview some of the music of the season, and Joy McIntyre, SCA’s board president, will speak about the artists and ensembles. This event is free and open to the public.
The 2019 Great Performers Series season opens Jan. 14 with piano duo Anderson & Roe. Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions, and amazing music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century. They aim to make classical music a powerful force globally. One feature in their program will be their arrangement of John Lennon’s and Paul McCartney’s composition, “Let It Be.” (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel.) Visit: AndersonRoe.com.
The season continues Jan. 24 with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS). Under the artistic direction of cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, CMS is renowned as one of the world’s most distinguished chamber music ensembles (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel.) Visit: ChamberMusicSociety.org.
The season’s third concert Feb. 11 features the Czech National Symphony Orchestra with John Mauceri, conductor, and the Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, Isabel Leonard. The orchestra is esteemed as one of Europe’s top symphonic ensembles (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel.). Visit: Cnso.cz/EN.
The Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Jeremy Denk, piano, perform in Sarasota Feb. 21. The Academy is celebrated for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of great orchestral music. Formed by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958, the Academy gained a preeminent international reputation for its distinctive, polished, refined sound. Today, the Academy is led by music director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, retaining the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original conductor-less ensemble (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel.) Visit: Asmf.org.
The Pavel Haas Quartet will perform in concert on March 15. Based in Prague, this chamber ensemble has been called “the world’s most exciting string quartet.” (7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center.) Visit: PavelHaasQuartet.com.
The final concert of the season, April 3, features the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, with JoAnn Falletta, conductor, and Fabio Bidini, piano. Hailed as a “leading force for the music of our time,” for her work as a conductor, communicator, recording artist, audience builder, and champion of American composers, Falletta serves as music director of the BPO and was acclaimed by The Washington Post as having “Toscanini’s tight control over ensemble, Walter’s affectionate balancing of inner voices, Stokowski’s gutsy showmanship, and a controlled frenzy worthy of Bernstein.” (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel.) Visit: Bpo.org.
Subscriptions for all six concerts are $140, $200, $264, $355, and $420. For more information, call 941-225-6500. Download subscription forms at: SCAsarasota.org.
SCA also presents Music Matinees, a free concert series that includes performances by high-caliber, area-based artists. All concerts are held at noon at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center in Sarasota. Visit: SCAsarasota.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.