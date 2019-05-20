Nancy Roucher of Sarasota has received the prestigious Dr. Mary Palmer Trail Blazer Award from the Florida Alliance for Arts Education.
This accolade is presented to Roucher for her contributions to the elevation of arts education in both Sarasota County schools and the state of Florida.
Nancy Roucher’s passion for arts education is evident throughout her incredible career. In the early 1980s she worked as the director of Project HEART (Helping Education Through Arts Resources for Teachers), which served 75 school districts in the Midwest. She then became co-director for the Florida Institute for Arts Education, which was one of only six national arts education institutes sponsored by the J. Paul Getty Trust.
When Roucher moved to Sarasota in 1986, she immediately began contributing to the arts community. In response to the cuts to arts education in Sarasota County in 1988, she founded the Arts Education Task Force through the Sarasota Arts Council (now the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County). This group of dedicated citizens came together to restore arts in the Sarasota County schools and has remained vigilant to this day. Roucher remained at the helm of the group and continues to dedicate her time and expertise to support arts education.
In addition to this work, Roucher also is an active member on the Arts and Cultural Alliance Board and serves on the Community/Schools Partnership for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.