Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has completed its lineup for the 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival, the premier Festival of its kind in the Southeastern United States.
Founded by Rebecca Hopkins in 2009, the Festival has become a destination event, drawing thousands of people from across the state of Florida and beyond. With 20 of the best comedy troupes traveling to Sarasota from all over the country and from as far away as the United Kingdom and Canada, FST’s campus will by teeming with comedy and improvisational theater for two days – July 12 and 13.
Festival passes are now on sale. Weekend passes are $75, Friday passes are $39, and Saturday passes are $59. All passes may be purchased by calling FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000, or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
"This year is exciting for me, because I have an opportunity to shape the artistic vision of the Festival as I have over the last few years,” said Will Luera, FST’s director of improv and director of this year’s Sarasota Improv Festival. “And I will get to see how the Festival interacts with every part of the theater. I appreciate the trust that Rebecca [Hopkins] has in me as she hands over direction of this amazing improv event to me."
Headlining the 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival is Quartet, a group consisting of some of the country’s top and most experienced improvisers. Formed by Bob Dassie in the '90s, Quartet has taken many forms and featured a variety of members, including Tami Sagher (writer “30 Rock” and “How I Met Your Mother”), Stephnie Weir (“MADtv”), and Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”). The group is dedicated to relationship and character-driven improvisational comedy.
The four members of Quartet performing at the Festival are Carla and Craig Cackowski, Bob Dassie, and Jean Villepique, all of whom were part of the Chicago’s original iO (Improv Olympics) Theater just as improv was beginning to establish itself in the U.S. Carla and Craig Cackowski has their own improv duo, Orange Tuxedo, which was a favorite last year. Dassie has performed and taught improv and has appeared on “Monk” and “Community.” Villepique has studied and performed at Chicago’s iO and Second City theaters, and has starred on “AP Bio,” “Sharp Objects,” and “30 Rock.”
For the fifth year, FST brings international improv groups to the festival. Both making their debut, “2-MAN NO-SHOW” hails from Toronto, Canada, and The Maydays, a UK top improv group, are based in Brighton and London, England.
The “2-MAN NO-SHOW” group has been nominated for two Canadian Comedy Awards for Best Improv Troupe and Best Comedic Show.
Called “Always great…laceratingly funny, and, at times, deeply affecting” by Brighton’s Fringe Guru, “The Maydays” create clever scenes and songs on the spot that not only inspire laughter, but also, at times, reflection.
Returning for the Festival are several favorites, including Dad’s Garage, Parallelogramophonograph, ImprovBoston, and Available Cupholders. In addition to the 27 performances taking place in 48 hours, 14 workshops will be held Saturday, July 12, for those who want to learn from some top improv artists.
For the complete list of groups and bios, visit sarasotaimprovfestival.com or floridastudiotheatre.org. Festival passes are now on sale—Weekend passes are $75, Friday passes are $39, and Saturday passes are $59. Festival passes may be purchased by calling FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000, or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
