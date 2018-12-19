Internationally renowned experts discuss a vast range of domestic and global issues as part of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) 2019 “Global Issues” series.
The new season runs features 72 programs in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch, and runs from Jan. 8 through March 29. Speakers will address such topics as the U.S. role in the world, violence against women and girls, America’s volatile politics, the future of democracy globally, the aging brain, and topical issues in China, Korea, Russia and the Middle East.
Programs run during the day in both Sarasota and Venice. An evening series, in Lakewood Ranch, is also available.
A few of this year’s headliners include: Carla Koppell, USAID’s first senior coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment; Dennis Ross, former Special Envoy for Middle East Peace and the William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy; Dr. Daniel Ziblatt, professor of government at Harvard University and author of “How Democracies Die;” and Nolan Peterson, a Kiev-based conflict journalist reporting on the war in Ukraine, and a U.S. Air Force special operations pilot and a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Peterson is a Sarasota native and graduate of Pine View School.)
Robert Deutsch, retired U.S. Foreign Service Officer who served as a State Department senior advisor on Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan, is the program committee chair.
“We’re looking forward to an outstanding mix of returning and new speakers,” he said. “Thirteen speakers are new to our series, offering fresh perspectives we haven’t heard before.”
Deutsch added that a host of favorite speakers will return to give perspectives on key issues, including “The German Problem,” “How Democracies Die,” “The Impossible Presidency,” “A Seat at the Table: Gender, Power, & Global Security,” “Trumpism, Putinism and the New/Old Cold War” and “The Divided Kingdom of Britain.”
“Our Global Issues program committee has assembled an impressive roster of speakers to analyze the daunting tensions that face the world today,” said Jorie Lueloff, former NBC Chicago news anchor and president of SILL.
“U.S.-Russian relations dominate the headlines. Who better to address the subject than the former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Tefft? For insight into Russian intervention in U.S. elections, we have retired CIA executive officer James Bruce,” said Lueloff. “Much attention has been focused on Asia — particularly China and North Korea. J. Stapleton Roy, former U.S. ambassador to China, will discuss ‘U.S.-China Strategic Rivalry.’ Christopher Hill, will also take on the broad question, ‘Is America’s Global Influence Declining?’ It’s going to be another thoroughly invigorating season at SILL and we look forward to seeing old and new faces this season.”
SILL’s Global Issues lectures are 40 to 50 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of audience questions. The lectures are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota; Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., in Venice; and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way in Lakewood Ranch.
Season subscriptions are $85 for a 12-lecture series. If seating is available, single lecture tickets are $10. To purchase subscriptions, or learn about the program in more detail visit www.sillsarasota.org. For more information, call 941-365-6404.
