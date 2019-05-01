The Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota, will host the last day of Live Championship Greyhound Racing after 75 years on Saturday, May 4. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the first race will begin at 12:30 p.m.
The last day of racing celebration will include the largest Kentucky Derby Party in Sarasota. SKC is the only place in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties to wager on the Kentucky Derby.
The celebration will include live music from the Billy Lyon Band, food and drink stations, raffles, and will feature an annual Derby Day Hat Contest.
After May 4, The Sarasota Kennel Club Will continue to offer Live Simulcast Horse and Dog Racing from around the country, and the One Eyed Jack’s Poker room will continue to be open 7 days a week.
The Collins family has been operating the Sarasota Kennel Club since 1944.
