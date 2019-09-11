Staff Report
For the third year in a row, Sarasota-Manatee Originals brings together the area’s best bartenders, distillers and other bar and spirits professionals for the “Set The Bar” cocktail competition.
It will be held from 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 4, at Universal Flight Training Hangar, 8140 15th St. E., Sarasota.
The event will showcase the creative beverage talents behind the area’s locally owned, independent restaurants, highlighting 20 accomplished mixologists representing establishments from Anna Maria Island south to Venice Beach.
Host Sarasota-Manatee Originals is partnering with the Child Protection Center, Sarasota. Event proceeds benefit CPC, whose mission is the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse.
“The bar program is a highly integral part of the health and innovation of today’s dining industry,” SMO Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger said in a news release.
“Like the chefs in the kitchen, our bartenders are driving the guest experience, delighting guests with thoughtful and creative cocktails and perfect pairings. Set the Bar was created as a playful platform to showcase their enormous contributions.”
The best libations will be decided by an expert panel as well as event attendees who will sample each creation before judging the competitors on flavor, appearance, bartender presentation and imagination. The competition will feature innovative concoctions.
Set The Bar guests will enjoy live entertainment, raffles, and food dishes presented by fellow Sarasota-Manatee Originals’ member restaurant Icon Eatery & Bar and several other restaurant Originals.
“The field of competitors is fierce,” Firstenberger said. “With last year’s top winners, The Waterfront Restaurant (People’s Choice) and Duval’s (Judges’ Choice), returning and determined to defend their coveted designation.”
This year’s contenders include representatives from two Venice Originals — Fins at Sharky’s and Pop’s Sunset Grill — along with Blasé Café, Café Gabbiano, Element: Modern Mediterranean Grill, Grove, Jack Dusty, JPAN Sushi, MADE Restaurant, Mattison’s, Michael’s On East, Ophelia’s on the Bay, Overture, Pacific Rim, Pier 22, State Street, The Sandbar and Tsunami.
Tickets are available for purchase at eatlikealocal.com/setthebar. General admission tickets are $45 each. Space is limited; there is no guarantee of ticket availability at the door. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
For more information, contact Event Manager Veronica Clinton at 941-365-2800 or veronica@dineoriginal.com.
