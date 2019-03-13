A group of nine people who employ an ancient art form to take objects in nature and transferring their beauty into art will be hosted by Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast (CFGC).
The opening reception and art sale for Art of Our Natural Environment will be held Tuesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the foundation’s headquarters in the Burrows-Matson House at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
Live demonstrations and sales at Bay Preserve will continue March 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A division of the Nature Printing Society, the Sarasota Nature Printers uses a variety of techniques to print on such diverse materials as paper, fabric, clothing, linens, silk, tile and wood.
Art of our Natural Environment promises to be a unique art experience for the nature lover.
Mother Nature’s vast variety of shapes and forms provides the inspiration for the Nature Printer’s philosophy of respect for, and preservation of, the natural environment through the art of the print.
History provides examples and context of nature printing. Plant printing flourished in Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries when it was used by physicians and pharmacists to pass on knowledge about medicinal plants.
Leaf prints were used to prevent counterfeiters from duplicating colonial currency issued by Benjamin Franklin in 1700s early America, and in Japan, fish rubbings appeared in the 1800s as a way of preserving record fish catches.
The basic “wet rubbing” techniques used by fishermen were eventually refined into the sophisticated art form of “gyotaku” (print of the fish).
Learn more or register for the reception and demonstrations by calling 941-918-2100 or visiting: ConservationFoundation.com.
