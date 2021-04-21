SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera announced a full roster of guest artists for “Sarasota Opera: A Celebration,” a virtual celebration of the Sarasota Opera community at 7:30 p.m. April 23.
The online event, hosted by Executive Director Richard Russell and Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi, will include special performances by soprano Michelle Johnson and tenor Matthew Vickers.
A 15-minute concert will feature mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez and bass-baritone Stefano de Peppo along with the Sarasota Opera String Quartet. Previously unreleased archival video from Bizet’s Carmen, Verdi’s Aida and Nabucco, Mozart’s Così fan tutte, Puccini’s Turandot, and the Sarasota Youth Opera production of Brundibàr will feature numerous favorite artists of Sarasota Opera.
Tickets for Sarasota Opera: A Celebration! start at $75.
The event will be available for on-demand viewing through April 30. Visit sarasotaopera.givesmart.com or call 941-366-8450, ext. 402 for purchasing and event information.
The artists
Mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez appears this season as Dido in the Spring Festival production of Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas. She has been seen in many Sarasota Opera productions, and has also appeared with New York City Opera, Opera San José, Shreveport Opera, and Knoxville Opera.
Soprano Michelle Johnson last appeared with Sarasota Opera as the New Prioress in Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites, and her signature role of Aida capped off the company’s Verdi Cycle in 2016. She has also appeared with Glimmerglass Music Festival, Opera Santa Barbara, Opera Philadelphia, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, and Columbus Symphony, and was a Grand Prize Winner in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.
Tenor Matthew Vickers was last seen at Sarasota Opera as the Messenger in Aida and has appeared in many other productions. Praised for his “brilliant and golden voice,” he has also performed leading roles with Virginia Opera, Opera Roanoke, Opera Delaware, Dayton Opera, and Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.
Bass-baritone Stefano de Peppo is singing the role of Gaudenzio in the Spring Festival production of Rossini’s Il signor Bruschino and performed the role of Uberto in the Winter Festival production of La serva padrona. He has also performed with Finnish National Opera, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, LA Opera, Palm Beach Opera, and Washington National Opera, among others.
Four members of the Sarasota Opera Orchestra form the Sarasota Opera String Quartet: violinists L.P. How and Thomas Hofmann, violist Alexandra VandeGeijn, and cellist Julia Henderson will perform a special selection exclusively for this program.
Selections from Sarasota Opera’s archival video will feature such artists as soprano Rochelle Bard, tenor Jonathan Burton, bass Young Bok Kim, soprano Sandra López, soprano Elizabeth Trent, and soprano Kara Shay Thomson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.