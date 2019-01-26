Three riddles stand between love and death in Giacomo Puccini’s last and most majestic opera, as Turandot returns to the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.
The passionate tale of intrigue and mystery is based on an age-old Persian fairy tale and set in legendary Peking. The Princess Turandot, sung by Kara Shay Thomson, is so desirable that men come from all over the world to win her love, yet underneath her royal beauty beats a cold heart, turned bitter by desire to avenge an ancestor’s honor.
The fearless Prince Calaf, played by tenor Jonathan Burton, takes on the challenge posed by three questions he must answer to win her hand in marriage. If he errs, he will lose his head just like countless princes before him. Will he outwit her, or will he face a gruesome death?
Soprano Anna Mandina will play the faithful Liù, a slave girl loyal to Calaf’s father, Timur, sung by returning Sarasota Opera favorite, bass Young Bok Kim.
The most outspoken of the three royal ministers, Ping, will be sung by baritone Filippo Fontana, returning after his celebrated performance as Figaro in Fall 2018’s The Barber of Seville. Stephanie Sundine is the stage director of this critically acclaimed production of Turandot, which premiered in 2013, with Maestro Victor DeRenzi conducting.
Turandot is one of the grandest operas to ever play the Sarasota Opera House stage, with 74 performers on stage and one of the largest orchestras assembled in opera house history.
Dramatic soprano Kara Shay Thomson sings the role of the ruthless blood-thirsty empress. Ms. Thomson is proving herself a versatile and essential artist on the operatic and concert stages. She first performed at Sarasota Opera as Tosca in 2009 (and again in 2015) and most recently appeared as Marta in Tiefland (2017).
Sports aficionados, along with others who may have never entered an opera house have likely heard the most famous blockbuster aria, “Nessun dorma” (“Let no one sleep”), sung by Prince Calaf in the dramatic third act. This vocally demanding aria entered the realm of popular culture in 1990 at the famous “Three Tenors” concert, sung by Luciano Pavarotti. Tenor Jonathan Burton, who made his Sarasota Opera debut in the 2013 production premiere, is set to deliver what the audience will be waiting for. He has been praised by Opera News for his “powerful, full-bodied sound” and “brilliant top notes.”
Puccini’s operatic life
Giacomo Puccini lived a life as large as his opulent music. The opera that would be his last, Turandot, premiered at La Scala on April 25, 1926 under the baton of Arturo Toscanini. Only 18 months prior to the opening, the composer died suddenly of a heart attack, the aftermath of drastic surgery for throat cancer. The opera remained unfinished, until Franco Alfano was commissioned to complete the opera from the composer’s sketches. At the opening night performance, Toscanini conducted the opera only up to Liù’s death, at which time he put down his baton and announced: “Here the maestro laid down his pen.”
Turandot is sung in Italian with English translations above the stage. Individual tickets start at only $19 and are available at SarasotaOpera.org and in the Sarasota Opera Box Office.
For more information on Turandot as well as the rest of the 2019 season — Mozart’s The Magic Flute (opens Feb. 16), Verdi’s Nabucco (opens March 2), and a comic double bill: Donizetti’s Rita and Wolf-Ferrari’s Susanna’s Secret, (opens March 9) — contact the Sarasota Opera Box Office, 941-328-1300, or visit 61 N. Pineapple Ave, Sarasota.
This production of Turandot is graciously sponsored by Bud and Betty Shapiro, in honor of the 60th Anniversary Season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.