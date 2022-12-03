Sarasota Opera House

Interior of Sarasota Opera House

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA— Sarasota Opera has received a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Aligning with its mission to find meaningful ways to invest in the arts, Gulf Coast Community Foundation allows grant award winners flexibility with their funding in order to pursue their own artistic missions.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments