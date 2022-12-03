SARASOTA— Sarasota Opera has received a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Aligning with its mission to find meaningful ways to invest in the arts, Gulf Coast Community Foundation allows grant award winners flexibility with their funding in order to pursue their own artistic missions.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation will continue its longstanding support of Sarasota Opera by underwriting the 2022-23 season and will be recognized as a production sponsor of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.”
The foundation also is a series sponsor of the popular Moonlight & Melodies Dinner Series and is sponsoring the Curtain Raiser Dinner, and Sarasota Opera’s annual gala in April.
“We are so appreciative of the loyal support from Gulf Coast Community Foundation and its commitment to the arts in Sarasota,” said Richard Russell, the company’s general director. “They are enthusiastic partners in our mission and through their unwavering support they are assisting in our efforts to build and maintain a culturally vibrant community.”
“Our relationship with the Sarasota Opera is long and valued,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.”We know how much arts organizations mean to our community, our own family of donors, and our local economy.
“We are proud to continually invest in these cultural institutions that play a vital role in our region. When we work together with these exceptional arts organizations, we reaffirm and strengthen a shared regional identity and cultural life, in other words, we transform, together.”
Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.
Sarasota Opera is located at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-366-8450 or visit: sarasotaopera.org
