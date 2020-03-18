SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera suspended all performances of operas and other concerts and events as of March 13 in response to the coronavirus situation, following guidance of the city of Sarasota and state health officials.
Sarasota Opera is doing this to safeguard the health and well-being of its patrons, company, crew, staff and artists.
“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our audience and company,” said Opera Executive Director Richard Russell. “When this crisis has passed, we look forward to welcoming our community back so that they can continue to experience the thrill and beauty of this art form we love. We thank you for your patience and your support during this difficult time.”
Ticket holders for cancelled performances are encouraged to donate their tickets as a tax-deductible contribution to help Sarasota Opera through this crisis.
Patrons may also receive a credit for single tickets or a subscription to the 2020–21 season.
For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call 941-328-1300 or visit the box office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
This was Sarasota Opera’s 61st season of bringing world-class opera to Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The company was launched in 1960, when a touring chamber opera company came to the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota’s Ringling Museum of Art. The following year the Asolo Opera Guild was formed to present the season.
By 1974 the Asolo Opera was mounting its own productions at the theater. Recognizing the need for a theater more conducive to full-scale opera, the company purchased the former A.B. Edwards Theater, which in 1984, as the Sarasota Opera House, became home to the newly renamed Sarasota Opera.
The building underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, enhancing audience amenities while updating the technical facilities, including increasing the size of the orchestra pit.
The theater, which reopened in March 2008, has been called “one of America’s finest venues for opera” by Musical America.
The company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi since 1983 and administrative leadership of Executive Director Richard Russell since 2012.
Sarasota Opera has garnered international attention with its Masterwork Revivals Series, which presents neglected works of artistic merit, as well as the Verdi Cycle, completed in 2016, that made Sarasota Opera the only opera company in the world to present all of Verdi’s works.
Recognizing the importance of training, DeRenzi founded the Apprentice and Studio Artists programs. Sarasota Opera also maintains a commitment to education through its Explorations in Opera performances for local schools and the industry-leading Sarasota Youth Opera program.
Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the state of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs; the Florida Arts Council; and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Programs are supported in part by an award from the Tourist Development Tax through the Board of County Commissioners; the Tourist Development Council; and the Sarasota County Arts Council.
Additional funding is provided by the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County.
