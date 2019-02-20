Sarasota Saxophone Orchestra
Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m., the Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series presents the Sarasota Saxophone Orchestra Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn Street. A freewill offering will be collected.
William Barbanera, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Sarasota Concert Band, returns to the Concert Series with area professional, semi-professional, and top student musicians that will treat the audience to an impressive array of music ranging from classical to jazz.
Barbanera himself plays the saxophone with both the Sarasota Orchestra and the Florida Orchestra, and makes numerous solo and chamber music appearances at a variety of venues. Trained as a music educator, he has a Master of Music in Performance of Multiple Winds degree from Florida State University.
A native of Miami, Barbanera is on the faculties of both St. Petersburg College and State College of Florida. He is also an active adjudicator for the Florida Bandmaster Association.
According to Fonda Davies, Englewood United Methodist’s Director of Music Ministries, “Music lovers of all ages will enjoy this unique ensemble of 15-20 soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, and bass saxophones.”
The final performance of the EUMC Music Ministry 2018-2019 Concert Series will be “The Risen Christ” Cantata, serving as the Sunday, March 31 worship services at 9:15 and 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
For information, call 941-474-5588. By February 17, arrange with Children’s Ministries, extension 257, for the encouraged free childcare available for ages 3 and under only.
