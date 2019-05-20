National Endowment for the Arts acting chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019.
Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $20,000 to the Sarasota Youth Opera program to support its 2019 revival of "Brundibár" by Hans Krása.
Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking and will award 977 grants in this category.
“These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country,” Carter said “Organizations such as Sarasota Youth Opera are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired.”
“We are very grateful for the support of the National Endowment of the Arts” Richard Russell, Executive Director of Sarasota Opera said. “By supporting our industry leading program, the NEA is helping us positively impact the lives of almost 100 young people by introducing them to opera through participating in performances.”
"Brundibár" by Hans Krása
Written before the start of World War II, "Brundibár" was performed over 55 times in the Theresienstadt Jewish ghetto and is considered one of the most performed youth operas, receiving hundreds of performances each year around the globe. The allegorical tale has three heroes—a sparrow, a cat and a very wise dog—who help Annette and Little Joe raise the money needed to save their ailing mother, despite the evil organ grinder Brundibár. The production will incorporate a revised and enhanced prologue crafted by Sarasota Youth Opera music director Jesse Martins and stage director Martha Collins containing quotes from children throughout history, from the Holocaust to present day, that address the larger social message of "Brundibár." The prologue also includes several “original musical selections” with music by Dvořák and Puccini set to the words of Malala Yousafzai and the Declaration of Independence.
This inspiring work will be presented on Nov. 15 and 16 with a school matinee performance Nov. 15 in partnership with Embracing Our Differences. The cast of about 70-90 young people will comprise Sarasota Youth Opera members ranging in age from 8 to 18.
Tickets for "Brundibár" are available for purchase by 2019/20 for Sarasota Opera Subscribers. Single tickets will be available exclusively online Aug. 1 and at the Sarasota Opera box office Sept. 3. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org or call 941-328-1300.
For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
