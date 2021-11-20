SARASOTA — Sarasota Youth Opera will be holding an open audition for the youth chorus in Puccini’s “Tosca,” to be presented during the 2022 Winter Opera Festival.
The auditions will take place at 5:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 30. This is a great opportunity for young singers ages 10 to 18 with unchanged voices to experience the excitement of being on stage with Sarasota Opera.
All chorus and cast members must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by Jan. 11.
This is Sarasota Opera’s 63rd season of bringing world-class opera to Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota’s Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater, now the Sarasota Opera House.
Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company’s Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S.
The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called “one of America’s finest venues for opera” by Musical America.
Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi, and the administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.
Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the state of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture; the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County.
Sarasota Opera is located at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
