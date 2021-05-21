SARASOTA — Save Our Seabirds is looking for a new CEO after current CEO David Pilston announced his retirement, it said in a news release.
Pilston has been the CEO of the nonprofit since 2012.
“At that time, he joined an organization that was struggling financially, with deteriorating facilities and low team morale,” Jim Curtis, board chair for Save Our Seabirds, said in a news release. “During his tenure, revenues have tripled, putting SOS on firm financial footing and many improvements have been made to facilities and procedures, creating a more efficient and effective organization.”
Pilston and his wife will be moving to Europe.
MBJ Group is in charge of the group’s nationwide search for a new CEO, the news release said.
The mission of SOS is to “rescue, rehabilitate and release seabirds, and to educate people of all ages on environmental issues,” it said. “SOS receives calls to rescue approximately 5,000 birds every year and is home to many permanent avian residents and birds in rehab.”
Pilston recently negotiated 20-year lease with Sarasota, and worked up two ten-year options, the news release noted.
“With that 40-year commitment in hand, SOS launched its first-ever capital campaign, ‘Come Fly With Us,’ in 2019,” it said. “The campaign is designed to provide funds for renovation of the facility including a beautiful new entry building, which has won architectural awards, an indoor education center, and completely rebuilt rehabilitation facilities. That campaign was put on hold due to the pandemic but will be re-launched as soon as possible.”
For more information about the job, visit MBJGroup.com/Current-Searches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.