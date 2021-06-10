VENICE — Savor Sarasota, sponsored by Visit Sarasota County, continues through June 14.
“Epicureans can relish prix-fixe, two-course lunch specials for only $16 per person, and three-course dinner feasts for $32 per person, at nearly 50 area restaurants,” according to a news release.
“No matter your palate, there is a menu for everyone,” it said.
For a list of restaurants taking part, visit https://www.visitsarasota.com/savor-sarasota
“Enjoy special dishes like Fried Zucchini Beignets from 1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails, Bolinhos de Bacalhau, Salted Cod Fritters from Amore, or a sweet treat like the Flourless Chocolate Espresso Torte created by Chef Paul Mattison at Mattison’s City Grille. For steak lovers, NY Strip with Peppercorn Brandy Cream at Chaz51 in Venice, or a Fig demi glace roasted Beef Tenderloin at Fleming’s Steakhouse will please the palate,” it said.
Options include vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian and traditional menus.
“Visit Sarasota County created Restaurant Week in 2006 with the goal to help area restaurants thrive during what was formerly known as ‘Off Season’ by encouraging visitors and locals to discover the culinary treasures in Sarasota,” it said. “The first year Savor Sarasota had 25 locally owned restaurants joining the promotion and over the past 15 years restaurant participation has grown to nearly 100 partners.”
