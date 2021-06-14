VENICE — The community group Giving Tree of Sawgrass recently held a food drive for the South County Food Pantry.
In addition to supplies of food, Sawgrass residents donated $1,060, it noted.
Carolyn Byers and Chris Howell from Giving Tree in the Sawgrass subdivision of Venice presented the food and financial donations to South County Food Pantry office manager Rosie Schroeder recently.
Anyone wanting to assist it online can go to its website at http://southcountyfoodpantry.com.
