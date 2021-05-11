VENICE — State College of Florida is setting its focus on helping schools with a new pipeline for teachers.
It is setting up the Elementary Education and Exceptional Student Education Baccalaureate program for Sarasota and Manatee counties with support from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, according to a news release.
The program hopes to help area residents interested in working in local classrooms have the ability to earn a degree.
“Our service region has demonstrated an intense demand for K-12 teachers. This critical need is continually substantiated in conversation with our partners in the local school districts,” said Todd G. Fritch, executive vice president and provost of SCF. “We’re grateful to the Barancik Foundation for their support to effectively prepare teachers in our area.”
More than $217,000 Barancik Foundation funds will be used for program development and launching, the news release states. It includes hiring faculty and staff along with developing the curriculum.
“There’s a reason everyone remembers their favorite teacher—they make all the difference in the world to a student’s success,” Barancik Foundation President/CEO Teri A. Hansen said. “Our goal is to strengthen the local conduits we have to getting quality teachers in our classrooms.”
According to the news release, the Florida Department of Education notes for Florida teachers in elementary education. It also is a Top 10 need nationally. Statistics show a nearly 15% growth rate for elementary and exceptional special education teachers until 2027.
To learn more, email Cassandra Holmes at HolmesC@SCF.edu or call her at 941-752-5389.
For more information on the Barancik Foundation, visit its website at BarancikFoundation.org.
