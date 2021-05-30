BRADENTON — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota had a ribbon cutting for its new Studio for the Performing Arts at SCF Bradenton on May 26.
“The construction of our beautiful new studio would not have been possible without the steadfast support of our community, District Board of Trustees and SCF Foundation Board of Directors,” SCF President Carol F. Probstfeld said at the event. “I am excited for our music and theatre programs and look forward to a wonderful roster of future performances.”
Probstfeld was joined by members of the District Board of Trustees, donors, and Art, Design and Humanities faculty, according to the news release.
The studio includes enhanced performance and practice space for its arts programs.
“The $7 million, 15,000-square-foot studio includes a 150-seat recital hall, choir rehearsal room, percussion rehearsal suite, music library, practice rooms, faculty offices and rooms for instrument and music storage,” it said. “Before the new studio, many music classes were held in a classroom building with poor acoustics and a lack of climate-controlled instrument storage.”
The SCF Foundation raised $4 million to help with the funding.
For more information, visit SCF.edu.
