State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will host Lemon Bay Playhouse reader’s theater production of “Visiting Mr. Green” at noon Wednesday, Feb. 13, at SCF Venice, 8000 South Tamiami Trail, Building 800, Selby Room.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. A brief question and answer session will follow the performance.
Written by Jeff Baron and directed by Jack Rabito, the production will star professional actor Ron Bupp as Mr. Green. Bupp has appeared in theaters all over America for nearly 60 years. Michael Vena, who recently performed this play at Charlotte Players Theater, will star as Ross Gardiner.
The two-act comedy-melodrama takes place in New York City and centers on the relationship between octogenarian Green and Gardiner, a corporate executive. Condensed to fit a one-hour format, the play is about friendship, family, forgiveness, ageism, sexual orientation and faith.
This production is sponsored by faculty member Nicolette Mason, on behalf of the Diversity and Multicultural Awareness committee and the Language and Literature Department.
For information, contact Mason, speech communication faculty, at MasonN@SCF.edu or 941-408-1477.
