Pelican Pointe Women's Association 2021 scholarships

Deborah Parker, center, president of the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association, awarded scholarships Venice High School graduating seniors Zoe Ring, left, and Rebekah Katz. Both received $1,500 scholarships.

VENICE — The Pelican Pointe Women’s Association awarded two $1,500 scholarships to two Venice High School graduates recently.

Zoe Ring will be attending Florida State University and majoring in Elementary Education. She wants to “teach young students,” the PPWA stated in a news release.

Rebekah Katz will be attending the University of Florida and majoring in health services. Her goal is to become a physician.

The scholarship program began in 2019 with one graduate.

The scholarships were presented by Pelican Pointe Women’s Association President Deborah Parker.

“We congratulate both girls and wish them much success in the future,” the group’s news release said.

