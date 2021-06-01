20210513_120508.jpg

From left, VNWC scholarship committee member Kathy Moller; recipient Kaela Coye; VNWC member Laura Hester; recipient Madison Johnson; recipient Leilani Longoria; VNWC President Liz Mazzu; and VNWC member Kathy Price. Recipient Casey Morehead was not available for the photo.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK

VENICE — The Venice Nokomis Women’s Club recently gave out $6,000 in scholarships to four Venice High School students.

Seniors Leilani Longoria and Casey Morehead received $1,000 each to pursue two year nursing degrees at State College of Florida and Suncoast Technical Community, according to the organization.

Kaela Coye received $2,000 to pursue a speech and language degree from SCF while and Madison Johnson received $2,000 to pursue early childhood education at Southeastern University, it said.

“Each of these outstanding young women excelled in their Venice High School classes and are involved in a variety of volunteer projects, along with various after school jobs and are a credit to their school and families,” it said. “This year’s winning students were selected by the Club’s Scholarship Committee aided by Julie Pinkerton of Rotary Futures College Resource Center at Venice High School.”

