ENGLEWOOD — The fourth annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Dearborn Street Plaza.
Admission is free to the event which is open 4-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at 348 W. Green St., Englewood.
The weekend is produced by Paragon Festivals; hosted by Life Realized in assocation with Sarasota County, according to a news release.
“Choose from a diverse menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors,” the news release said. “Seafood dishes use only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast. Select from a diversity of side dishes and of course — awesome desserts,” it said.
There will be a variety of beverages, from alcoholic to nonalcoholic.
“While eating, sit back and relax to live on-stage musical performances by creative and talented musicians,” it said.
On Friday night, concerts will be held by the Sarasota Steel Pan Band; North Jetty Allstars and Jack’d Up. During Saturday, shows will be underway by Mike Tozier; Kettle of Fish; Brenda Watty & Her Peeps; One Night Rodeo and Damon Fowler, according to the news release. On Sunday, it will be music from: Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio; Dr. Dave Band; and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band).
There will also be shopping available with a market of arts, crafts, fine products and food items, the news release states.
For more information, visit its website at https://bit.ly/2PJPoJu, email admin@paragonfestivals.com or call 941-487-8061.
