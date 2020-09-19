ORLANDO – SeaWorld Orlando is getting into the Halloween starting today.
It’s a bit changed.
Spooktacular is “modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity, children can dress in their Halloween costumes and take part in fun-filled trick-or-treating around SeaWorld’s expansive grounds with physical distancing in mind,” the park said in a news release.
It said it will continue with SeaWorld’s already strict health standards and limit capacity to create even more open space for a visit that provides ample opportunity to maintain social distancing.”
Daytime Halloween runs Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1 — and is now included with park admission.
Highlights include a new Halloween Maze:
“Twist and turn your way through our silly Halloween maze that’s tons of fun for younger and older guests alike,” it said. “Capacity will be limited to promote social distancing.”
It also has a trick-or-Treat trail so kids in costume can trick-or-treat for goodies with spots offering different candy.
Also new this year: Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster:
“This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures,” it said.
There’s also Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast: Participants can meetCount von Count, Elmo, and other Sesame Street friends. The physically distanced character appearances are a part of a breakfast element.
It is also offering a 2021 Fun Card which also allows the rest of 2020 for free or an annual pass upgrade.
For more information on costs or how to buy tickets, visit www.Seaworld.com/Orlando.
