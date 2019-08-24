^pBy DOUG BARRY
Guest Writer
SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) announces the Second Annual Venice PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church located at 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, Florida.
SunCoast MCC Senior Co-Pastors Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson and Rev. Vickie Miller are excited for the church to once again host this year’s Venice PRIDE Celebration. The theme,“We Are Here,” reflects our continued involvement in the community.
PRIDE festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. involving elected officials and other special guests. The roster includes a special pet blessing followed by a pet parade and a contest.
We will also host a broad range of musicians and entertainers, including Sheena Brook, who appeared on NBC’s Season 12 of The Voice. There will be a children’s corner, voter registration and businesses and vendors who will be selling their products, services and crafts.
“I was overwhelmed by the support and sponsorship at last year’s event with over 40 businesses and organizations and overall attendance of about 500 individuals and families,” said Wilson. “Some traveled from as far as Tampa and Fort Myers and other areas of Florida. In the spirit of PRIDE, this Festival will commemorate the strides of the LGBTQ community and is especially important now, as some are trying to undermine our successes.”
Miller said, “Now is a time to celebrate our collective voices of acceptance, peace and love. Venice, Florida is a vibrant community with a lot to offer in the way of talent, fun, and creativity, and it is well known for its festivals and celebrations. What better way to highlight the diversity and strength of our community than through a Venice PRIDE event where all are welcome.”
The schedule and roster of activities will be updated in the coming weeks. We are still signing up sponsors and vendors to make this event an even bigger success than last year. To sign up and get more information, visit: veniceflpride.com.
About PRIDE
Venice FL Pride was founded to promote awareness of the LGBTQ community and its allies. Established in 2018, Venice FL Pride serves as a catalyst to acknowledge that “We Are Here.” It is time to come together to network and celebrate the diversity, visibility and strength of the LGBTQ community and our allies.
