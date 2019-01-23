Venice Museum & Archives' latest exhibit focuses on a single street, but it's an important one.
“West Venice Avenue: A Walk Down Venice’s Historic Main Street,” will feature 13 photos of the street, from the initial building of the roadway to the present ongoing improvements with the 2018-19 Downtown Beautification Project.
As you walk down the hallway, notice the changes to the landscaping, store fronts, parks and scenery along Venice’s iconic main drag throughout the decades.
This exhibit opens Jan. 22 and closes Jan. 15, 2020.
The Venice Museum & Archives is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays October-April from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
The Museum & Archives is at 351 S. Nassau St.
