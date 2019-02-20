As many times as I have seen “Guys and Dolls” it just never gets old. Some characters are timeless. It seems as though there always will be gamblers and also people who hope to save them. Whether they need saving is yet another question covered in this great musical with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.
In the Broadway Palm version, the dance numbers by Palm resident choreographer Amy Marie McClary nearly steal the show, especially the more acrobatic numbers enhanced by Thadeus Piett. His no-hands back flip seems so effortless that one would think anyone can do that. Not so.
This is just one attribute of “Guys and Dolls.” While it does not have Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit (the guy in charge of keeping that floating crap game at least one step ahead of the cops), Peter Riopelle as Nathan does earn our sympathy for what he has to deal with when Big Julie (Marc Christopher) arrives. Big Julie does not like to lose. He really doesn’t like to lose. Really really. He will play until he wins and so will his opponents, whether they want to or not. He accepts no excuses. Nor does he accept anyone’s “marker,” although they better accept his.
“Guys and Dolls” also is a love story. Nathan and “Hot Box Nightclub” showgirl Miss Adelaide have been engaged for 13 years, going on forever it seems. Nathan always has a good reason to put off the actual nuptials. But theirs is not the only love story, especially when professional gambler Sky Masterson (Grayson Yocky) meets Sarah Brown (Blaire Baker) from the Save-a-Soul Mission. While it may not be love at first sight for this unlikely pair, it comes pretty close, despite a few bumps in the road. A trip to Cuba helps.
All these back stories occur while “Poor Ol’ Reliable Nathan” tries to find a new home for the “game.” But the back stories give us additional musical numbers featuring such songs as “Take back Your Mink” sung by Adelaide at the Hot Box, “Sue Me” by Adelaide and Nathan, “Luck Be a Lady” sung by Sky and the crapshooters, “ and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” sung by Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Victor Legarreta).
Music Director Loren Strickland (keyboards) and Jordan Aquila (trumpet) alternate as musical conductor of eight additional musicians who sound like a full-blown Broadway orchestra.
Evan Adamson’s wonderful set includes the classic New York skyline but done in lights that symbolize skyscrapers; the inside of the Save-A-Soul Mission; a New York sewer; El Cafe Cubana in Havana, Cuba; and, of course, the delightful “Hot Box Nightclub.”
The cast of 21 acquits themselves quite well with direction by Paul Bernier, the resident director of the Off Broadway Palm Theatre and the Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre.
Guys and Dolls” plays through March 30 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. For performance times and tickets (including lunch or dinner) call the box office at 239-278-4422 or visit BroadwayPalm.com
