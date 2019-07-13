FROM MARIE SELBY BOTANICAL GARDENS
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens — Selby Gardens — has been designated a Smithsonian Affiliate.
There are currently 213 affiliates in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Panama but Selby Gardens is the only garden in Florida that is part of the Smithsonian Affiliate network.
Affiliate organizations are able to share the resources of the Smithsonian Institution.
“We are honored to be part of this prestigious network,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “The rigorous and competitive process to become a Smithsonian Affiliate further highlights the caliber of work being done at Selby Gardens and cements our institution as a national and international leader in the world of botanical gardens.”
Smithsonian Affiliations is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships that share Smithsonian collections, build collaborative networks and engage learners of all ages with Smithsonian resources.
Through the Affiliate network, the Smithsonian reaches local communities. Together, Affiliates and the Smithsonian create life-long learning experiences designed to educate and inspire.
The Smithsonian Affiliate network represents a broad range of learning organizations that share a common mission with the Smithsonian — a commitment to education and public service — and have the capability of bringing Smithsonian artifacts, exhibits and programs to local communities.
Through its Affiliate partners, the Smithsonian is able to reach audiences that cannot be easily accessed without the benefit of these partnerships.
“We are thrilled to welcome Selby Gardens to Smithsonian Affiliate,” said Myriam Springuel, director, Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and Smithsonian Affiliations. “We look forward to working together through scholarship, exhibitions, and educational programs to engage larger audiences and create greater understanding of the botanical world.”
Rominiecki accepted the honor at the 2019 Smithsonian Affiliations National Conference in Washington, D.C. at the end of June.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic plants such as orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads, ferns and other tropical plants, with a focus on botany, horticulture and environmental education.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is at 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Christmas. Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-17. It’s free for members and children 3 and under.
For more information, visit Selby.org or call 941-366-5731.
