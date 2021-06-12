SARASOTA — Ground was broken June 3 for the Selby Gardens’ Master Plan for the Downtown Sarasota campus.
“We are thrilled to begin to realize the full potential of our beloved gardens, while also preserving our important history for the generations to come,” the group said in a news release.
It announced during the ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of residents, donors and community leaders, that they have raised much of the funds needed already.
“We (are) excited to announce that $40.1 million has now been raised toward Phase 1 construction costs — which is 94% of our goal,” it said. “There are many ways you can support this transformational undertaking, and a number of wonderful naming opportunities are available for recognition starting at $2,500 with a solar panel and moving up to the leadership level.”
Those interested in making a contribution can do so by contacting Hermione Gilpin at hgilpin@selby.org.
