Selby's holiday light show ranks sixth by USA Today readers

The annual holiday light show, “Lights in Bloom” at Marie Selby Gardens, placed sixth in the country’s top 10 holiday light shows contest by USA Today for 2022.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIE SELBY GARDENS

Lights in Bloom is a repeat winner in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.

USA Today announced that Selby Gardens’ annual holiday light show earned sixth place this year out of the 20 botanical garden light displays across the country that were nominated.

