SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens announced Wednesday it had received a $1 million gift from Jean Weidner Goldstein for its endowment of its master plan for the Downtown Sarasota campus, it said in a news release.
“Selby Gardens is an extraordinary garden of international stature, not only for its world-class collections, but for the Master Plan,” Weidner Goldstein said in the new release. “The sustainability features of this Master Plan will solidify Selby Gardens’ as a leader in sustainability worldwide. Becoming the world’s first net positive botanical garden complex will ensure that Selby Gardens is an internationally-renowned cornerstone of sustainability for the generations to come.”
Goldstein is a member of Selby Gardens’ Board of Trustees. The news release states she is a leadership donor for its capital campaign, “Innovating a Greener Future- Living Inspiration for The Living Museum: The Campaign for Selby Gardens.”
“We are incredibly grateful for Jean’s generosity,” Jennifer Rominiecki said in the news release.
Rominiecki is president & CEO of Selby Gardens.
“Jean is a devoted supporter of Selby Gardens,” Rominiecki said. “With this generous gift to our endowment, Jean is investing in the future of Selby Gardens. We are so fortunate to have her unwavering commitment.”
Her husband, Alfred R. Goldstein, provided a gift for Phase I of the master plan, the news release states. It created the Jean Goldstein Welcome Center. Alfred R. Goldstein has since died.
Jean Weidner Goldstein is responsible for the Jean & Alfred Goldstein Exhibition Seriesthat launched The Living Museum.
“In addition, with Teri A Hansen and Margaret Wise she created the ‘Lunch in the Gardens’ series,” the news release said.
It notes she has supported its education and outreach programs through the years and worked with underserved children and families in the area, the news release stated.
So far, Selby Gardens has raised more than $35 million of the $42.5 million needed to implement Phase I of the master plan. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m., June 3.
“I would like to thank the inspired leadership of Jennifer Rominiecki and her team for the transformation taking place and for all the board members, staff and volunteers who have shepherded the gardens from its inception without whom all of this would not be possible,” Goldstein said in the news release.
With the groundbreaking less than a month away, Selby Gardens is making a push for assistance from the community.
According to the plan, it will expand Selby Gardens and preserve its history “for the generations to come.”
The master plan will:
• Add more space
• Safeguardthe world’s best collections of orchids and bromeliads
• Become the first net positive botanical garden and a model for green building technology
• Accommodate rapidly growing visitor base
• Connect underserved families and children to the wonders of Selby Gardens
There are naming opportunities available.
Those interested in more information can contact Hermione Gilpin by calling 941-248-3583 or emailing hgilpin@selby.org.
“If you are planning to leave Selby Gardens in your estate plan, I encourage you to let us know so that we can recognize you now as part of this once-in-a-lifetime undertaking,” Rominiecki said.
Master plan contributors will be invited to the groundbreaking with leadership donors recognized at the event.
“On behalf of all of us at Selby Gardens, we hope you will help us to make the Master Plan a reality by supporting our campaign for this effort: Innovating a Greener Future,” Rominiecki said in the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.