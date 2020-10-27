OSPREY — There will be Halloween events long before the sun sets on Saturday.
Both campuses of Selby Gardens host “family-friendly Halloween fun” from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Halloween.
The events are included with regular admission.
“Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costume and enjoy the wide-open spaces at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota and Historic Spanish Point campuses,” it said in a news release. “Guests 12 and under in costume will receive a special Halloween goodie bag (while supplies last),” it added.
It will also have activities like “bird bingo” and plant hunts that will be available in its Garden Discovery Guide, which can be picked up at the gardens or downloaded online.
The downtown campus is at 1534 Mound Street, Sarasota; the Historic Spanish Point campus is at 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
While we are sorry that we cannot host the traditional Spooktacular event this year due to COVID-19, we are excited to invite children, their families, and friends to celebrate Halloween in costume in a safe and fun outdoor environment,” Executive Director Jennifer O. Rominiecki said.
Downtown Sarasota campus entrance fees are $20 for adults; $10 for children 5 to 17; and free for children 4 and younger. Historic Spanish Point campus entrance fees are $15 for adults; $10 for children 5 to 17; and free for children 4 and under.
For more information, visit selby.org.
