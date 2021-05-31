SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens received another $1 million gift for its capital needs for Phase I of its Downtown Sarasota campus Master Plan, according to a news release.
Susan and Zuheir Sofia made the donation — a third time its received a seven-figure donation in the last two weeks, it said.
“Selby Gardens is a jewel in our community. It attracts visitors from all over the world and focuses on the environment, horticulture, and education,” Susan Sofia said in a news release.
Her husband said the master plan “aligns with their passion” for culture in Sarasota.
“We are proud and excited to participate in Selby’s transformation,” Susan Sofia said.
The organization is grateful for the gift, Selby Gardens President/CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said.
“Their gift brings us one step closer to making the Master Plan a reality for our community and we cannot be more excited.”
Selby Gardens has raised about 90 percent of the $42.5 million needed to implement the first phase of the master plan, it said. It will have a groundbreaking on Thursday, June 3.
“The three-phase plan will take several years to complete,” the news release said.
For more information, email Lynn H. Bates at lbates@selby.org.
