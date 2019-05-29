The Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice, is buzzing with activity and is known as a place for seniors (age 50+) to gather and have a good time for weekday activities and at special events.
One such special event coming up is a “Sunset Party” planned for Friday, June 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Johnny D and Chuckie. Food will be provided and drinks will be available in the price range of $1 to $3 each.
The cost of admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment are required in advance and can be handled via credit card by calling 941-584-0052.
Next up will be the annual Health and Wellness Expo, which is scheduled at the center for Wednesday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no charge; however, all are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for All Faith’s Food Bank.
Forty-eight vendors are anticipated and information will be available on topics relating to health for seniors. There will be free food, door prizes, free medical testing and information. All proceeds will benefit the Friendship Centers, a private non-profit 501©(3) organization.
Anyone who has questions about this event or vendors interested in participating can call Esther Bird at 941-584-0052.
The Venice Friendship Center is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. There are many regularly scheduled classes and games available as well as a hot lunch being served each weekday for a minimal cost, and live music every afternoon from 1-3 p.m.
