If you’re a single senior and want to know where to go to meet new friends and share an activity or two, you might consider attending an event at the Venice Friendship Center at 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice.
Many have found the center to be a wonderful resource for seniors in our community that offers some fun events.
For example, the Venice Friendship Center is hosting a Singles Mingle party Friday, Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Any single senior age 50 or older can attend this party. The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
There will be live music and dancing to the tunes of Harmony Lane. Refreshments will be served and wine and beer will be available for $2 each.
Reservations and payment is required in advance. Payment will be accepted via cash, check or credit card. Call 941-584-0052 to reserve.
The Friendship Centers is a 501(c)3 organization that provides myriad services for older adults in Southwest Florida including: compassionate, high-quality medical and dental services for low-income and uninsured adults age 50 and over.
In addition to Venice, related centers are located in Sarasota, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers and North Fort Myers.
Activities include games, classes, parties and live music for dancing every weekday, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additionally a hot lunch is served at the center Monday – Friday from noon-12:30 p.m. No reservations are required and the cost is only a $3 donation.
To learn more about the center and the activities and services provided, visit: FriendshipCenters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.