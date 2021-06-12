VENICE — Sertoma recently announced its teachers and students for the month and year, it said in a news release.
The Teacher of the Month for April was Sandra Kay Sites. The Students of the Month for April were Gavin Hadro and Kate Schwitz.
The Teacher of the Month for May was Sascha Hyer. The Students of the Month for May were David Del Purgatorio and Aeryal Bryen.
The Educator of the Year is Sascha Hyer. The Students of the Year are David Del Purgatorio and Julia Demasi.
