Editor’s note: In a future article, the author will introduce in more detail some of the people they met and worked with during their week-long experience in the Dominican Republic.
The Dominican Republic is only an hour-and-a-half flight from the Miami International Airport.
And yet, the small island nation is a world away in so many respects.
Located on the island of Hispaniola, the DR occupies the eastern five-eighths of the island it shares with the nation of Haiti. Perhaps it is best known to Americans as the place Christopher Columbus discovered in 1492.
After more than 300 years of Spanish rule, Dominicans declared their independence in November 1821. The nation has undergone much political upheaval during the past two centuries, but has been moving toward a representative democracy since 1996.
The DR is a study in contrasts. More than 6 million tourists flock each year to the island’s beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts. And yet, many of the nation’s more than 10 million residents live in abject poverty. They are poor but prideful, joyful and loving.
I recently spent a week there as part of a mission trip providing medical and construction support to rural communities located near the inland city of Santiago, DR’s second largest city.
During our week-long stay, our group of a dozen missionaries was housed at a Catholic retreat in a western suburb of Santiago. The facility, called La Islita, provided a prelude to our week on the island. There was no air conditioning, no hot water and little water pressure at all.
Also, our rooms backed up to what was believed to be a cock-fighting venue, which featured dozens of caged roosters that serenaded us each night.
Our mission group consisted mostly of members of Christ United Methodist Church in Venice. We were hosted on the trip by La Iglesia Evangelica Dominicana de Santiago, a local church that has been ministering to five neighboring communities of Santiago for decades. Leading our mission team was Sarah Rosenburg, an impressive young lady from Chicago who founded Renewed Hope Missions for the purpose of providing support to the church and the communities it serves.
While we served Dominicans in three different locations, most of our time was spent in the rural community of Cuesta Arena, which is located about nine miles outside of Santiago. The community’s name translates as “slope of sand,” which is exactly what it is: a village located on a mountain of sand.
One of the first things we were told was that if it started to rain during the week, we were to get on the bus quickly with no hesitation. Otherwise, our bus could end up sliding down the mountain. Fortunately, we experienced no rain during our week there.
There are about 250 people who live in Cuesta Arena, with the majority of them being children. The men primarily work during the day in the nearby rice, plantain, and coconut fields. Because the nearest public school is at least a 60-minute walk, most of the children do not start school until they are old enough to walk the distance or have families that can afford transportation.
Rosenburg’s first visit to Cuesta Arena in 2008 was quite fortuitous. As youth director at a Methodist Church in Ocoee, Fla., at the time, she was visiting numerous sites throughout the island nation, looking for mission opportunities, and had not planned to visit the rural community. Due to their bus breaking down, however, she was able to spend much of the day in Cuesta Arena with the residents and, particularly, the children.
“They had no water, electricity or roads then,” she said. “I had an overwhelming sense of peace there, though, and felt this was the place where I belonged. I sat next to the pastor of the church on the drive back to Santiago and told her I would return in four months. She laughed, but I was back four months later.”
Rosenburg has been returning ever since, usually with mission groups from many places.
“I spent time with the people there and, very quickly, realized that clean water and a school were their primary needs,” she said. With the support of Rotary International, a cistern was built to collect clean water and, in September 2012, the Centro de Formacion Cristiana (Center of Christian Formation) school was opened by the church to provide early learning for the children of the community.
More than two dozen children currently attend the school, and older students are tutored there in the afternoons.
Our first task upon arrival was to convert the school into a makeshift medical clinic to serve the residents. Our team physician, Dr. Pedro Obregon, was joined by two Dominican doctors who volunteered their time during the week. Obregon was assisted by the leader of our team, Lulu Lopez, who also was able to translate for him. When not treating patients, Dr. Pete, as he became known to the locals, entertained the children by creating balloon animals.
I performed magic by making quarters disappear, only to “retrieve” them from the children’s ears. The children gave me the nickname “mago blanco” or white magician, although I was later told the moniker could also be translated as wizard or witch.
A dentist from the nation’s capital of Santo Domingo, Christina Villavicencio Rijo, was with us throughout the week and, along with two other local dentists, treated hundreds of patients. Despite the language barrier, Christina was amazing to witness. During the week, she examined 124 patients and performed two dozen tooth extractions with the aid of little more than a flashlight. The dentists were aided by Lynne Barrett who also spent time teaching the children and their parents how to properly brush their teeth.
Carol Humes took blood pressures and other vitals, while Judy Obregon, Nancy Vandergrift and others dispensed medications. Gary St. Clair gave away hundreds of pairs of reading eyeglasses and sunglasses while Chen Bell read stories to the children and led arts activities. Dominican members of the church were on hand to help control the crowds and also serve as interpreters. Despite working in makeshift spaces, amidst what often seemed to be controlled chaotic moments, the medical team worked well together and saw hundreds of patients that week.
Three of us without medical experience comprised a makeshift construction crew to work outside the school building a basketball court and swing set for the youth. Lake Barrett, Steve Nowka, and I assisted some of the local men in mixing concrete and assembling a custom swing set. Being closer to the equator, we quickly realized how much faster one’s skin burns in the hot sun. As one youth quite correctly observed: the Americans are white when they come here and red when they go home.
One day was spent working at the church in Santiago. The medical team set up inside the sanctuary while the construction crew worked outside painting the wall around the church. The church’s associate pastor walked the city’s streets with a portable speaker, announcing to passerby that free medical services were available. We did not lack for patients.
On another day, our mission team served the residents of a rural community called Villa Liberación. Some of the residents allowed our medical team to turn their homes into makeshift clinics. The construction team, meanwhile, painted the nearby home of a woman named Maria, who had lived there for 18 years.
Our week working with and serving the Dominicans we met passed quickly. Despite the language barrier and cultural differences, we developed a close bond with our hosts. As Rosenburg said: “I warn all the Americans who come here to be careful because they will fall in love with this place and these people.”
