Broadway Palm opened the deviously delicious "Little Shop of Horrors" last week in Fort Myers. Playing now through June 15, this is one of the longest running Off-Broadway shows.
Little Shop of Horrors" is a Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi, smash-hit musical that has devoured the hearts of theater goers for decades. The show’s music is by master composer Alan Menken whose credits include Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Newsies" and "Aladdin."
Nerdy floral shop worker Seymour will do anything to gain the love of his co-worker Audrey. The depth of his desire is tested when he stumbles across a strange new breed of plant. This sassy, R&B-singing plant promises everlasting fame and fortune; as long as Seymour keeps feeding it its special diet. Between bites, the plant brings down the house with music in the style of 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown including "Suddenly, Seymour;" "Somewhere That’s Green" and the title song "Little Shop of Horrors."
"Little Shop of Horrors" is directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary who most recently directed/choregraphed "Saturday Night Fever" which earned itself the number two highest attended show in Broadway Palm’s history. Her choreography can also be seen on the international tour of "The Wizard of Oz" which is currently performing in China.
The "LIttle Shop" cast includes Will Callahan, Cantrella Canady, Erica Clare, Sami Doherty, Richie Dupkin, Jayar Garcia, Frank Hughes, Victor Legarreta, Justin Marriel Boyd, Victoria Morris, Tempestt Perrin and Rob Summers.
"Little Shop of Horrors" is playing through June 15 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. Tickets can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting broadwaypalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.