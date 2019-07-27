By Gabrielle Aguilar

Guest Writer

The Shabby Chic Vintage Markets & Artisan Day returns to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, Florida, Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., to give the residents of Bradenton and Sarasota a taste of Tampa Bay’s most unique shopping experience.

The Summer Bradenton Shabby Chic Market will feature 100+ local décor artisans, vintage treasures, furniture featuring different styles like Coastal Chic, Farmhouse, Shabby Chic, Cottage Glam, and Industrial. In the spirit of Summer, the market will also feature a nautical décor, as well as Florida Chic.

Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Days travels all over Central Florida, and each location specializes in multiple unique décor styles and showcases individual artisans from the area.

