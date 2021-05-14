Shavuot

The drive-in service at the Jewish Congregation of Venice was presided over by Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus for the High Holy Days in September. Another one is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, attendees will gather at the JCV practicing social distancing and wearing masks, at an outdoor service or sitting in their cars tuning into radio station 92.5 FM to celebrate Shavuot.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

VENICE — The Jewish Congregation of Venice will observe the holiday of Shavuot from sunset on Sunday, through sundown on Tuesday, May 18.

The congregation will begin its celebration with a Zoom service at 7 p.m. May 16 followed by a panel of JCV congregants discussing “Your People are My People.”

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, attendees will gather at the JCV practicing social distancing and wearing masks, at an outdoor service or sitting in their cars tuning into radio station 92.5 FM.

Shavuot, which means Feast of Weeks, is the second of the three Pilgrim festivals in the Jewish calendar.

It coincides with the date when God gave the Torah to the Jewish people, and always begins on a Sunday evening.

For additional information, contact the JCV at 941-484-2022 or visit its website at jewishcongregationvenice.com.

