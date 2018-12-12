Sheldon Rhoden has landed a highly successful performance trifecta while playing the role of Marvin Gaye: it’s his third time in the role since he starred as Gaye in 2011 (“Marvin Gaye: The Man and his Music”) and 2014 (“Marvin Gaye — The Prince of Soul”).
This time, Rhoden is a “more polished and confident performer,” Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Artistic Director Nate Jacobs said when announcing bringing him back for this show.
Jacobs is the show’s creator and director. Because the audiences found the Gaye shows so appealing, and Rhoden the lead player, Jacobs decided to remake the 2014 show. He added more information about the singer’s life, expanded the cast to 12 from the previous eight and added dancing, to the audience’s delight. The show includes more of Gaye’s music thanks to the Marvin Gaye Estate granting the theater use of all his hit songs.
Even though Rhoden is more comfortable in the role, showing Gaye’s passion and humanity, at times it seems he struggles with showing the ups and downs in Gaye’s life as more of his story comes out.
In his early years, Gaye’s father was a preacher and a strict disciplinarian (played ever so believably by Leon Pitts II), especially in Marvin’s case, as his loving mother (played by Ariel Blue) explained, saying “they were both so stubborn” and neither could give in to the other. The stubbornness and other deadly factors ultimately came to the fore, which led to his father killing Marvin the night before Marvin’s 45th birthday in 1984.
Marvin Gaye had two younger sisters and a younger brother (Brian L. Boyd), and his brother’s tales of having been in Vietnam are believed to have inspired Marvin’s first break-away song and hit album, “What’s Going On.”
Gaye had been working under contract with Berry Gordy (Ian Fermy), but when Gordy heard the album, which reflected the changing times and was an appeal for peace and love, Gordy refused to release it. Thus, Gaye broke from Gordy and the soul sounding album went on to meet with great success.
Rhoden hits his stride with the music. In the first act, some of the songs he sings are by other artists when Gaye was honing his skills, such as “Cry” (C. Kohlman) and “His Eye is on the Sparrow” (C. Martin/C. Gabriel). He sings his own song, “Pride and Joy” in the first act.
Rhoden’s depth reaches new levels in Act II when Gaye is becoming more popular and more familiar tunes are played, such as “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and “What’s Going On.”
Singing gospel at his father’s church is what started Gaye’s singing career. When in high school in Washington, D.C., he started a group called The DC Tones, and later groups were The Marquees and The Moonglows.
In the show, a few young men give their all singing and dancing backup and include Raleigh Mosely II, Henry Washington and Michael Mendez, whose other roles include an announcer and news reporter.
Ashley Brooks plays a couple of heavy hitters, including Gwen Gordy and Kim Weston, and also is part of the ensemble. Jai Shanae is in the ensemble and plays as Jean Gay (Marvin changed his name to add an “e”).
Tammi Terrell, with whom it was rumored that Gaye was having an affair with, when he was married to Anna Gordy (Alicia Thomas). They performed together, but she suffered a brain tumor and died a couple of years later.
Emerald Rose Sullivan is in the ensemble and plays the roles of Maxine Powell, Cindy Blabber, Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin’s second wife.
Donald Frison performs his magic with the choreography, which is top notch by the ensemble; James E. “Jay” Dodge is music director, and has a great sound from its location behind the stage. Costumes are flashy, sparkly and plentiful, and a few pictures from Gaye’s life are flashed on screens that flank a sketch of the Prince of Soul.
“Marvin Gaye – The Prince of Soul” runs through Jan. 13, 2019 at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. For tickets, call 941-366-1505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.