SARASOTA — For more than 50 years, Showfolks of Sarasota has presented an annual holiday circus in a traditional tent or arena setting.
This year, because of the pandemic that has changed life as we know it everywhere, Showfolks will stage a unique open-air walk-through circus at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
Some of the greatest circus stars in the world live in the Sarasota area and they will be performing outside where ticket holders will be able to watch from a safe and yet probably closer distance then if they were in an arena setting.
They include Chuck Sidlow, the youngest Clown College graduate and the youngest boss clown of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, world famous Flying Wallendas, Belo Noch, the daredevil clown with the hair that stands on end, Welde’s Bears, the Bryan Jackson Stunt Show, a petting zoo, dog acts, trampoline act, the original Batmobile, members of the Royal Hanneford Circus, horses and more horses, the Poema Flying Trapeze act, Motorcycle Stunt Show, Punch and Judy Puppet Show, a hands-on skunk rescue and the Living Unicorn plus a whole lot more including Santa Claus.
There’s more: the Torres Family Circus, the Motorcycle Globe Cybertron and Johnny Rocket and Tina Winn.
Only the parking lot will be the same as it has been for previous Showfolks shows. Everything will be outdoors in the fresh air where social distancing will be easy. Ticket holders will be asked to wear masks while at the circus, unless they are eating or drinking some of the many treats that will be offered all day.
As plans were made to hold the annual show in this year that has been so disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of performers and spectators was the driving force. The cost of cleaning the arena before and after performances wold have made ticket prices soar and safe seating plans would have limited the numbers of spectators.
This year’s production will be entirely outside and ongoing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While more people will come to see all the acts and then leave for home after consuming plenty of hot dogs and cotton candy and more, some may stay and see an act a second time.
Performances will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13, outside on the fair grounds property.
Maps will be provided and signage will direct patrons to all the shows, attractions, food and souvenirs, which will be spread out over the fairgrounds for the safety of performers and spectators.
In addition to continuous shows and concessions, there will be displays of miniature circuses, a variety of circus-related exhibits and the chance to meet many of the area’s performers, including performers from the famous Sailor Circus, which features students from about the age of 8 to high school and is the only show to legally use the trade-marked name, “The Greatest Little Show on Earth.” Circus Sarasota and the Circus Arts Foundation also will be represented.
There will be pony rides and the chance for free pictures with Santa Claus.
This could be the best Showfolks Holiday Circus Festival Ever. Tickets are $10 per person at the gate but there are several family packages which can be ordered online only.
The Sarasota County Fairgrounds and Robarts Arena are at 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34237.
The website for the Showfolks Holiday Circus Festival is: showfolks.com
The event has been designed to promote social distancing and care will be taken to promote social distancing. Masks must be worn and temperatures will be taken at the entrance. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the grounds.
Once inside, wear your mask and practice social distancing as you wander the grounds from one world famous act to another and from one tasty treat or display to another. If you dare, you can even have your picture taken with a large snake.
The holiday festival has been a tradition for more than 50 years but this format could be the start of a new tradition.
Ticket deals
Family 6 pack $50
single tickets $10
GROUP DISCOUNTS
Have a group of 10 or more? Just add 10 or more Adult/Child General Admission Tickets to your cart and enter coupon code GROUPSAVER and you’ll get 15% off your order. Does not apply to Ringside or Family Package tickets.
FIRST RESPONDERS & ACTIVE MILITARY
Choose Adult General Admission Tickets and enter the coupon code that you received in your email. Your tickets will be reduced to $5 each. Show your tickets and appropriate ID at the entrance.
NOTE: The Family 6-Pack sold exclusively online and is not available for purchase at the Show’s On-Site Box Office. Other offers, coupons or discounts can not be used in combination with the Family Pass. The Family Pass is restricted to six people age 3 and up. Additional tickets must be purchased separately.
After your purchase is complete, you will receive an email with your purchase
Children under 3 are free and do not need a ticket. Anyone 3 and older must have a ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
