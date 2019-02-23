SILL’s Music Mondays series “Musical Conversations with Great Performers” features performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers and conductors. The series is held in Church of the Palms in Sarasota, and Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice.
The 2019 Music Mondays continues through March 25. Morning sessions, hosted by the series’ producer, Edward Alley, are at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road. Afternoon sessions, hosted by Dr. Joseph Holt or Robert Sherman of WQXR, are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto. Tickets are $10 per session. To purchase tickets, visit www.sillsarasota.org. For more information, call 941-365-6404.
“We’ve assembled an exciting mix of emerging, mid-career and well-established talent, along with outstanding area-based artists,” Alley said. “To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Sarasota Orchestra, we’ve invited four of the principal players to be with us this season.”
Season highlights include the internationally renowned pianist Olga Kern; clarinetist Richard Stolzman and his pianist son, Peter John, who will perform the works of Bernstein, classics and jazz; and soprano Kara Shay Thomson will take time out from her “Turandot” rehearsals for a special visit.
According to Alley, one special guest each season will be designated as the “June LeBell Artist.” This season, that artist is soprano Mary Beth Peil, a star of opera, stage, television and screen, and currently starring on Broadway as the Dowager Empress in “Anastasia.”
Alley adds that he’s “delighted that Venice host Joseph Holt will himself be our final guest in March. This should be fun!”
The 2019 Music Mondays’ Series at a Glance:
Feb. 25: Concert classical accordion Hanzhi Wang is a winner of the Young Concert Artists International Competition — its first accordionist. Praised for her engaging stage presence and her technically outstanding performances, she comes to Music Mondays closely following her New York debut in Carnegie Hall. Trained at the Beijing Conservatory and the Royal Danish Academy of Music, Wang will astound with her artistry.
March 4: Natalie Helm is principal cellist of the Sarasota Orchestra, and enjoys a dynamic career as a solo recitalist, chamber musician, and educator. A top prize winner in several international competitions, she has appeared throughout Italy and Japan, and premiered and commissioned many works. She is also founder of Upward Notes, performing for prisoners, homeless shelters and dementia assisted living facilities throughout the United States.
March 11: Richard Stoltzman, clarinet, and Peter John Stoltzman, piano. Richard Stoltzman has appeared as soloist with more than 100 orchestras, in recitals, chamber music, and jazz and is a two-time Grammy Award winner. His son, Peter John Stoltzman, is a jazz pianist with appearances at Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and venues around the world. Now, on a special joint tour, they are an unbeatable duo in both jazz and classics, bringing both to Music Mondays.
March 18: Fernando Traba, bassoon. Traba is celebrating 25 years as principal bassoonist with Sarasota Orchestra. A native of Mexico, he trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music and The Juilliard School, and is married to Betsy Traba, principal flutist for Sarasota Orchestra.
March 25: Pianist and conductor Dr. Joseph Holt is a co-host for Music Mondays in Venice.
He also is the artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, music director of Faith Lutheran Church, and a sought-after soloist and chamber music pianist. Holt will speak about his career as pianist for the U.S. Army Chorus and other facets of his interesting life.
