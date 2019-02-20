Maria Goodwin, with the Silver Foxes singing and dancing organization, spoke to members of the Women’s College Club of Venice at their Feb. 12 meeting at Pelican Pointe. She gave a history of the Silver Foxes’ 27 years with a photo slideshow.
She said the Geritol Follies became the Silver Foxes “Foxettes.” They performed at senior centers, community centers, retirement parties and in various road shows, and in 1996 they began performing at Venice Little Theatre (now Venice Theatre).
In 2002, the Silver Foxes took on a more professional nature for the show with 20 tap dancers and 12 singers. Today there are 50 dancers and singers with 17 production crew members. The director since 2014, Brad Wages has received national and international recognition.
The Silver Foxes will hit Venice Theatre’s MainStage in March with four shows. Auditions are held every September for singers and dancers. They also have an educational arm of the organization for Boys and Girls Club, a Parochial school, Loveland and an American Cancer Society Benefit.
Paul Andis, of Silver Foxes, played guitar and sang “Scotch and Soda” and “Souvenirs.”
The Women’s Club will host Ashley Brown, president and CEO of the Women’s Resource Center at March 12 meeting. We are eager to hear about this organization and its contributions to the community.
Call 612-597-2299 for more information about the club, membership, and lunch reservations ($18) at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice, Florida, 34285.
This is a non-profit club that supports South County Food Pantry and yearly educational scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.