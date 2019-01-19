Q: What event taking place this weekend can you share with up to 2.8 billion people in the Western Hemisphere, Europe, the western part of Africa and northern Russia?
A: A total lunar eclipse — the last one those of us in North America will be able to see until 2021.
The lunar eclipse, which will start when the moon enters penumbra at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, is predicted to be spectacular because the moon will also be at the closest point in its orbit to the Earth — known as a supermoon. Joe Rao of space.com is calling it “America’s eclipse” because the entire eclipse will be visible from start to finish in the contiguous U.S. and totality begins before midnight from coast to coast — which has only occurred twice in the last 50 years.
Q: What’s a Lunar Eclipse?
A: A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow — the penumbra.
Chief Astronomer, Jeff Rodgers of South Florida Museum said: “When the moon passes through edges of the shadow, we just get to see a partial lunar eclipse. But this Sunday night, the moon will pass through the darkest part of the shadow — the umbra — and we’ll get a full lunar eclipse.
“The really great part of this eclipse will be when the moon takes on a deep red hue. That will run for about an hour, from 11:40 p.m. Sunday to 12:45 a.m. Monday (EST).”
Q: Why does the moon turn red?
A: “Because light from the sun is bent by our atmosphere,” Rodgers said. “The sun’s visible light is made up of all the colors of the rainbow. The blue light gets scattered by the molecules of gas in the air — that’s why the sky looks blue. The red light passes through, but gets bent a bit, focusing it into the shadow region we call the umbra and casting a reddish glow onto the moon’s surface.”
And, since Monday is also the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — a day when many schools and businesses close in honor of Dr. King’s contributions to our country — you can even keep the kids up late to watch this spectacular lunar event.”
For more information about South Florida Museum, including hours and admission details, call 941-746-4131 or visit: SouthFloridaMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.