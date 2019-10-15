VENICE — Although some early birds have arrived, Snowbird Season officially begins this weekend with an event sponsored by Womens Sertoma of Venice.
Some would say the weekend actually begins Thursday with the Venice Winefeast on South Nokomis Avenue between West Venice Avenue and Miami Avenue.
Tickets had to be purchased in advance at Venice Wine & Coffee. For those with tickets, it begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Paired with the three-day Sun Fiesta, the WineFeast makes for a total of four days of festivities to kick off Snowbird Season — all thanks to the city’s two Sertoma clubs.
Tickets are not necessary for the Sun Fiesta but definitely bring money. In addition to hamburgers, hot dogs, gyros and more, there will be Sun Fiesta T-shirts and posters that have become coveted collector items over the years as well as all sorts of other items in arts and crafts booths at Centennial Park, site of the weekend festivities.
You might also bring a favorite folding chair for comfortable seating during some or all of the entertainment events. From the Sun Fiesta Parade and Bed Races on Saturday morning to the talent exhibitions, the Miss Sun Fiesta pageant and more, most attendees will want to sit a spell to see some or all of those events.
The fiesta definitely has grown over the years.
Now in its 46th year, Sun Fiesta has been a project of Women’s Sertoma since 1994. The annual event begins at 5 p.m. Friday in Centennial Park and continues at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The other Sertoma Club will supply plenty of helpers to the weekend event, including its popular hamburger booth.
WineFeast proceeds support the nonprofit Sertoma Club of Venice Speech Clinic, which identifies and corrects speech deficits early in life when relearning the formation of words is easiest, regardless of the ability of the child’s parents to pay.
Sertoma’s mission is “for the high and noble purpose of SERvice TO MAnkind by communication of thoughts, ideas and concepts to accelerate human progress in health, education, freedom and democracy.”
Charities supported last year by Women’s Sertoma include: All Faiths Food Bank, Child Protection Center, Christmas Shopping for Families in Need, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Friends of the Venice Public Library, InStride Therapy Inc., Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, Loveland Center, Sertoma Club of Venice/Sertoma Speech Clinic, Shop With A Cop, Sky Family YMCA Preschool, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Special Olympics Florida Sarasota County, Student Leadership Academy, The Twig, The Warehouse of Venice Inc., Venice Area Mobile Meals, Inc., Venice Art Center, Venice High School Renaissance, Venice Symphony Children’s Program, Women’s Resource Center/Venice.
Sun Fiesta is the club’s primary source of income for the charities named above and for most of the club’s scholarship fund. The other Sertoma club accepts men and women.
Residents have loved Sun Fiesta since the beginning when it was simply the last hurrah before the arrival of the winter visitors for what has become the busiest time of year in Venice. These days, many Snowbirds come early to participate in the fun.
Saturday’s early morning parade and bed races bring people downtown early Saturday morning, with many staying on for most of the day to buy their T-shirts and posters and see the entertainment and watch the Miss Sun Fiesta pageant. Kids love the Kids Korner. There is something for everyone in this annual event.
While Sertoma members are there for hours on end as volunteers, a huge percentage of attendees also tend to make a day of it — or longer. Music and entertainment continues each day and evening until closing.
With all the arts and crafts and food vendors there is plenty to see, do and consume.
The naming of a Miss Sun Fiesta queen includes scholarship awards for the top three winners. Entrants are aged 17-21 and must have a 3.5 or higher GPA, have received honors in academics and/or sports and completed at least 75 hours of community service. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
C. J. Fishman will be the event’s emcee once again. Judges from the community include Andrea Arnold, Julie Buckler, Toni Maggio, Sandi McGowen and Bob Vedder.
Entrants will be judged on a written essay, public speaking, stage presence, personality and community service. The winner receives a $2,000 scholarship; First Runner-up receives a $1,000 scholarship, and Second Runner-up receives a $750 scholarship.
Vee Garry-Chiuli is the pageant chairman, assisted by Barbara Thompson and Cindy Sproehnle as co-chairs. The event will be Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, there will be a 5K run or walk — entrant’s choice. Registration is from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. behind Venice Theatre. The race begins at 8 a.m. and takes participants along the Venice Waterway to and from the Venetian Waterway Trail head behind the theater. The race is limited to 300 participants. Each finisher will receive a custom medal — yet another collectible Sun Fiesta souvenir. Awards will be presented in Centennial Park after the race. Registration fee is $35.
For all Sun Fiesta details regarding events, times and locations, pick up a Sun Fiesta Business Guide/Program. This is one event in which a program is more than a souvenir. It is a necessity.
Music will include appearances by The Troupadors, Sophisticated Swing and Bandana. Check the program booklet for performance times.
Sun Fiesta hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The fiesta’s rain dates are Oct. 26-27.
The Venice Gondolier is the event’s long-time media sponsor.
