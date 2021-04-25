TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection state park system announced it is changing camping/cabin reservations and related utility fees.
It starts May 5.
Officials said there won't be changes in making, changing and canceling reservations fees. Utility fees, currently collected from day campers, "will be extended to cabin stays and overnight campsites using electric and water," the DEP said in a news release, saying it will be assessed daily.
Fees haven't gone up since 2009, it said.
"Subsequent increases in utility fees are proportionate with increasing costs of electric power, water, sewer and utility maintenance," it said.
It noted state park entry fees won't changed.
The new fees include:
$10 utility fee for "non-registered, day-use sites per unit per day, all campsites with electric and water service and all cabins. Does not apply to primitive tent sites or to sites that do not use electric."
$7 park fees are "deposited into the State Park Trust Fund and appropriated annually to support park operations and maintenance. Utility fees help cover increased utility costs, repairs and improvements," it said.
The improvements help repair or upgrade electric systems along with wastewater and other water systems.
“Utility payments and improvements are a large and growing cost of park operations,” Eric Draper, director of the Division of Recreation and Parks, stated in a news release. “We are proud of continuing improvements to campgrounds and cabins to make overnight stays comfortable by providing safe and reliable electric, sewer and water service.”
For more information, visit FloridaStateParks.org.
